HTC-Highroad hit Mallorca training camp
Van Garderen, Pinotti and Martin lead stage race group
HTC-Highroad touched down in Mallorca, Spain on Monday for the start of their European training camp. The American team is currently split, with a number of its riders in Australia at the Tour Down, but the likes of Marco Pinotti, Leigh Howard and Tejay Van Garderen all began their 2011 European adventures today with a training ride.
Related Articles
The riders split into two groups, with Howard and new signings Caleb Fairly and Matthew Brammeier in one echelon, while Pinotti, Tony Martin and Tejay Van Garderen helped to make up what constituted a purely stage-racing bunch of riders.
Tejay Van Garderen is now in his second season with the team and after a promising debut is in contention for a ride at this year’s Tour de France. Before that he will compete in the Amgen Tour of California.
“I’ll go to California with high intentions for GC,” he told Cyclingnews.
As for his chances of a Tour slot, he added: "We’ll see. Right now we’re talking as if I am doing it but we’ll have to see how the form is for me and everyone else and what kind of team we want to bring."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy