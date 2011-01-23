HTC-Highroad creates fund for Swart

Carla Swart on her way out for a training ride (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

The HTC-Highroad team announced today that it has created a fund to raise money to help the family of Carla Swart, who died this week in a training accident.

100 per cent of the funds donated to Carla's Circle will go to Swart's family.

"Carla was also a loving daughter and sister. She spoke fondly about her parents who were her constant inspiration," the team said. "Carla's father Deon was brave enough to start a new life in an unfamiliar country and came to the USA in 2003 so that his family would have greater opportunities.

"She admired her mother for her constant support and dedication to her family while at the same time fighting serious illness. Karen Swart was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 20 years ago. Carla's ambitions included personally raising money to help fight this painful and debilitating disease."

The fund will help the family and continue Carla's interests. Direct deposits can be made on the Carla's Circle page on the team website.

