How well do you know the Criterium du Dauphine? - Quiz

Criterium du Dauphine final podium: Bardet, Froome, Dan Martin (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The Criterium du Dauphine is almost upon us as riders begin their final preparations ahead of the Tour de France. This year's race, which begins on Sunday, June 4, will see almost all of the Tour contenders go up against each other in what is set to be a thrilling encounter.

We delved into the history books for some facts and figures. Test your knowledge of the Criterium du Dauphine with our quiz.