How well do you know the Ardennes Classics? - Quiz
Test your knowledge of Amstel Gold, Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege history
Take a trip down memory lane, and test your knowledge of the three Ardennes Classics – the Amstel Gold Race, Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege – in our latest quiz!
We've dug deep into the history and lore of these three races that take place in the rolling hills of the Netherlands and Belgium for some interesting nuggets of trivia.
See how high you can score, and don't forget to share your results in the comments below!
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy