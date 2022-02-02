How to watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 – live TV and streaming

The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana kicks off on Wednesday, marking the start of the 2022 ProSeries – the series of races one step below the WorldTour.

The Spanish race is the first major European stage race of the season, and as a result has attracted a quality start list full of big names to compete over the five days of racing.

The Spanish race is the first major European stage race of the season, and as a result has attracted a quality start list full of big names to compete over the five days of racing.

Recent winners Stefan Küng and Tadej Pogačar have opted to start their campaign elsewhere, but three-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) heads up the start list during his final season as a pro.

The veteran will have Enric Mas for company in the GC battle, as the pair look set to do battle against the likes of Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Other GC threats lining up include Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe).

These riders, and more besides, are expected to do battle on the opening stage, which comes in Torralba del Pinar following a second-category climb, and stage 3, which finishes at the summit of Antenas del Maigmó following a gravel sector.

The remaining three stages of the race, including the finale in Valencia, should come down to sprint finishes, where a quality sprint field look set to do battle.

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates), and Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) are among the fastmen taking part in the race.

Live stream

The race will be aired around Europe and select countries around the world on Eurosport and Eurosport Player. You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

Coverage in the USA – as well as the UK, Canada, Australia, and select countries around Europe – is available via GCN+, on the GCN app, Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year.

In Spain, host broadcaster RTVE will be airing live images of the race.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

