How to watch Tour de Romandie 2021 – live TV and streaming

The Ineos Grenadiers team stacked the top 10 in the Tour de Romandie prologue, with Rohan Dennis, Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte taking the top three spots and Filippo Ganna in ninth, setting up an interesting tactical scenario for the four road stages to come.

Stage 2 is likely one for the sprinters but with a pair of climbs - the 2.7 kilometre Produit ascent and 2.1 kilometre Chamoson inside the final 30 kilometres there will be plenty of opportunity for other teams to challenge the British squad.

In fourth is known attacker Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep) with Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) at 11 and 15 seconds, respectively so there is still plenty of room for movement.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Tour de Romandie via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The Tour de Romandie returns after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, offering up a prologue, a final time trial, a big mountain top finish and three lumpy stages that will give roulers and sprinters their chance.

In its usual pre-Giro d'Italia slot, the Tour de Romandie has attracted a top-class field this season, with former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) wearing bib number one in the absence of defending champion Primoz Roglic, and other contenders such as Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), former Tour de Romandie winner Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) and Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) on the start line.

The time trials will favour the likes of Rohan Dennis and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), while sprint days will bring Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) to the fore.

Miguel Angel Lopez makes his debut with his new Movistar Team, while Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier-Tech), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quickstep) are other riders to watch on the climbs.

Tour de Romandie live stream

Tour de Romandie will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

Host broadcaster RSI La2 , RTS and SRF Zwei will air the race in Switzerland and L'Equipe TV will air the race in France.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

