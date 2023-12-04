How to watch the Jan Ullrich documentary on Amazon Prime

The 2023 road cycling season may be over and the 2024 season is still more than a month away but there's plenty of excellent streaming content available for you to get your cycling fix this winter, alongside the cyclocross season and the latest news on training camps and new jerseys and WorldTour team rosters.

Along with the likes of the Movistar series, The Least Expected Day, and Netflix's Tour de France Unchained, there's also the new documentary chronicling the career and troubled post-racing life of 1997 Tour de France champion Jan Ullrich.

Called 'The Hunted' or 'Der Gejagte,' to give the programme its German title, the series is now available to watch on Amazon Prime in Germany following its release on November 28.

The series can also be seen in Switzerland and Austria via Amazon Prime, with the makers of the documentary hoping to release it in other countries.

In the four-part series, Ullrich guides us through his pro career, including his 32 wins and Tour battles with Lance Armstrong, while also finally lifting the lid on his doping past and his struggles with alcohol, cocaine, and the law following his retirement.

If you have a German Amazon Prime subscription then you can log on and access the four-part series with a few clicks.

However, if you're a German currently abroad or on holiday hoping to watch then you'll need to use a VPN to access your Amazon account. You can use this wherever you are – otherwise, you'll find yourself geo-blocked by Amazon.

Read on for all the information you need on how to do just that.

