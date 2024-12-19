The Tour de France held its route reveal in October and, while we wait for that of the Giro d'Italia, it's time for the Spanish Grand Tour – here's how to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation live stream.

2025 Vuelta a España route presentation key information • Date: Thursday, October 29 • Time: 6.00pm GMT / 1.00pm ET • Free stream: RTVE Play • UK: Discovery+ • Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN, 100% risk-free

It has already been announced that the 2025 Vuelta a España, the 90th edition of the race, will start in Italy, in the Piedmont region in the north west of the country.

The race will start in the city of Turin, with stage 1 taking the race over the Bienca-Tomalino Pass en route to Novara. The first uphill finish comes in Limone Piemonte on stage 2, while the Issiglio Pass will be crested on stage 3, as the race makes good use of the surrounding hills and Alpine backdrops.

Stage 4 will start in Susa, but that's where the mystery begins. The rest of the route, which spans 21 stages, will be revealed piece-by-piece in Madrid on the evening of Thursday December 19. Here's how to tune in.

Watch 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation for free

There will be a number of free live streams for the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation.

The event will be shown by Spain's free-to-air public broadcaster, RTVE. On television, it'll be on the Teledeporte sports channel. Online, a live stream will be available on the RTVE Play streaming platform. Both are totally free.

The Vuelta itself usually holds a free stream with its own presenters on its YouTube channel. Both options are Spanish-language broadcasts.

Watch 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation in the UK

The 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation will be streamed live on Discovery+.

In the previous years, commentator Rob Hatch has provided translations and explanations in the English language, and that looks set to be the case again.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

Where else can I watch the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation?

Can I watch the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation in the US

Unlike for the Tour de France, it does not appear that any of the US rights-holders for the Vuelta a España will broadcast the 2025 route presentation.

It's not on the schedules for NBC or its streaming platform Peacock, nor for cycling streamer FloBikes.

Can I watch the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation in Canada?

Flobikes shows the Vuelta a España in Canada but will not have a live stream for the 2025 route presentation.

Can I watch the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation in Australia?

As in the US and Canada, there is no Australian broadcast for the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation. Major rights-holder SBS have not included it in their programming on TV or online.

Watch 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region, you may find your access to your usual live streaming services to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and they rate NordVPN as the best on the market.

