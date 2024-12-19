How to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation

Find out all the details of the course for the Spanish Grand Tour on Thursday December 19

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 08/09/2024 - Cycling - 2024 La Vuelta - Stage 21 - Madrid ITT, Spain - Primoz Roglic, Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe wins the 2024 Vuelta Espana.
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
The Tour de France held its route reveal in October and, while we wait for that of the Giro d'Italia, it's time for the Spanish Grand Tour – here's how to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España route presentation live stream. 

2025 Vuelta a España route presentation key information

Date: Thursday, October 29

Time: 6.00pm GMT / 1.00pm ET

Free stream: RTVE Play

UK: Discovery+

Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN, 100% risk-free

