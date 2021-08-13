How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

Primoz Roglic, Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy on the podium of the 2020 Vuelta a España

The final Grand Tour of the 2021 season, the Vuelta a España, is upon us, with a top quality peloton of riders set to do battle over three weeks in Spain starting on Saturday, August 14.

Defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is back in pursuit of a threepeat, though he'll face stiff competition from Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and recent Vuelta a Burgos winner Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), among others, in the fight for the red jersey.

Roglič will have Jumbo-Visma teammates Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk beside him in the three-week battle while Bernal will be accompanied by 2020 Vuelta runner-up Richard Carapaz, Adam Yates, Tom Pidcock, and Pavel Sivakov.

Movistar look to have the next-strongest squad. The Spanish team will be led by the triumvirate of Miguel Angel López, Enric Mas and veteran Alejandro Valverde. Landa can rely on Damiano Caruso and Mark Padun at Bahrain Victorious.

Last year's podium finisher Hugh Carthy leads EF Education-Nippo, while Aleksandr Vlasov is back at the head of Astana-Premier Tech.

Elsewhere, watch out for Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and the retiring Fabio Aru (Qhubeka NextHash).

The sprint field isn't the strongest of the season, but Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) will all be in the mix on the flat stages.

Vuelta a España live stream

Vuelta a España schedule