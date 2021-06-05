How to watch the 2021 Tour de Suisse – live TV and streaming

Egan Bernal won the previous edtion of the Tour de Suisse in 2019 ahead of Rohan Dennis and Patrick Konrad

The Tour de Suisse kicks off on Sunday June 6, 2021, starting eight days of intense racing you won't want to miss. Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the season's first Grand Tour.

The Tour de Suisse, the final WorldTour stage race in the lead-up to this year's Tour de France, begins on Sunday, with a number of big names heading to Switzerland to compete for victory ahead of the biggest race of the year later this month.

After a year away, the race returns with eight days of hard racing that was scheduled for 2020. The two time trials and three days of mountain racing will prove a stern challenge to the GC men lining up in Frauenfeld this Sunday.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will be a major favourite in his first race since April, with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) among the other GC men to start. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is also racing ahead of his Tour de France debut.

Three-time former winner Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) is also at the race, though a new winner is likely to be crowned next week.

Carapaz will be joined by a strong Ineos squad at the race, with Pavel Sivakov and 2019 runner-up Rohan Dennis also present. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) is another big name to take the start, making his return to racing after time away.

Esteban Chaves and Lucas Hamilton lead Team BikeExchange, while Michael Woods leads Israel Start-Up Nation. Marc Soler heads up Movistar, while Wout Poels is the Bahrain Victorious GC leader and Rigoberto Urán leads EF Education-Nippo.

There are plenty of sizeable sprint, puncheur and rouleur names starting the race, too. Marc Sarreau and Benoît Cosnefroy will look to get a result for AG2R Citroën, while fellow French squad Groupama-FDJ bring Jake Stewart and time trialist Stefan Küng and Team DSM bring Tiesj Benoot and Søren Kragh Andersen.

Christophe Laporte is the Cofidis sprint hope, and he'll do battle with the likes of John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo). Last but not least, home star Marc Hirschi will be in action for UAE Team Emirates.

The race will kick off with a time trial in Frauenfeld on Sunday, before three stages for the sprinters and puncheurs. Stage 5 brings a low summit finish in Leukerbad, before two more tough mountain stages and the hard, mountain time trial on the penultimate day.

The new Women's Tour de Suisse, meanwhile, runs on June 5 and 6 in Frauenfeld. Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Marta Bastianelli (Alé-BTC-Ljubljana) and the Trek-Segafredo trio of Lizzie Deignan, Ellen Van Dijk, and Lucinda Brand will be racing.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2021 Tour de Suisse.

Tour de Suisse live stream

The Tour de Suisse will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will also be aired in the United Kingdom and around Europe on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February. Highlights will be available for viewers in the USA and Canada.

GCN+ will be airing the women's race, too, with coverage available in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia. Check here for coverage in your country.

FloBikes will air the men's race in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $149.

L'Equipe TV will air the race in France, with EITB airing it in Spain, and SF Zwei airing it in Switzerland and Germany.

