How to watch the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné – live TV and streaming

The Critérium du Dauphiné kicks off on May 30, 2021, starting eight days of intense racing you won't want to miss. Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the season's first Grand Tour.

With the Giro d'Italia drawing to a close this weekend, attention quickly turns to the summer racing and the biggest race of the year – the Tour de France.

Starting Sunday, the Critérium du Dauphiné, has been a key build-up race for Le Tour, and it's no different this year with a host of overall contenders taking to the start.

Tour de Romandie winner Geraint Thomas will head up a very strong Ineos Grenadiers team at the eight-day race. He'll face off against tough competition in the form of Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and more.

Thomas will be joined in the Ineos team by 2020 Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart as well as Richie Porte, with any one of the trio a possibility for overall success.

Movistar have a triumvirate of their own, too, with Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde accompanying López. Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 2020 podium finisher Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) will also be taking part in the race.

Away from the climbers, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be continuing his return from a long layoff after his Tour de Pologne crash. Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) will be prime candidates for the two or three sprint stages on offer.

Other stars at the race include Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech), Flanders champion Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

After kicking off with a trio of hilly and sprint stages, the Dauphiné takes in a 16.4-kilometre time trial on stage 4 but all eyes will be on the final trio of mountain stages. Stage 6 will ease the GC men in with a low summit finish on Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse, before the queen stage and HC-category summit finish at La Plagne the next day. The race concludes on June 6 with another mountain stage to Les Gets.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Critérium du Dauphiné live stream

The Critérium du Dauphiné will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will also be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February. Highlights will be available for viewers in the USA and Canada.

In the UK, ITV4 will air hour-long highlights of race every evening.

For those in the USA, the race will be available to view on NBC Sports Gold, with current subscribers able to access content until the network officially shifts to Peacock Premium on June 8, two days after the race ends. A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month.

FloBikes will air the race in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $149.

France 3 TV will air the race in France, with Sporza and RTBF airing it in Belgium and Rai Sport airing the race in Italy.

Critérium du Dauphiné schedule