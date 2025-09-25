How to add Cyclingnews to your Google Search 'Preferred Sources'

There's a new way to ensure you don't miss out on Cyclingnews stories

Laptop screen displaying a Cyclingnews and Google logo
(Image credit: Shutterstock/Future)

With Google's latest feature, you can now ensure Cyclingnews is front and centre when searching for the latest news from the world of cycling.

The search engine recently released a 'Preferred Sources' feature, which allows users in the United States and India to optimise their results in Google's Top Stories feature.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Search for any topic that's currently in the news

We opted for the UCI Road World Championships given that they're currently taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.

A google search for the UCI World Championships

You can search for any topic that's in the news (Image credit: Future)

2. Click on the icon next to 'Top stories'

The Google News Top stories icon

Click on the star icon alongside the 'Top stories' header (Image credit: Future)

3. Search for Cyclingnews and check the tickbox

It didn't take us long to find what we were looking for!

A dropdown with Cyclingnews listed

Search for Cyclingnews and then tick the box (Image credit: Future)

4. And refresh!

Refresh your Google Search results and see a section dedicated to your chosen sources in your Google Top stories.

A dedicated section of Google Top stories with your Preferred Sources

Your 'Top stories' section will now feature a tab with articles from publications you've added to our Preferred Sources list (Image credit: Future)

It's as simple as that to ensure you're being served news from publications you trust (like us!) on your Google newsfeed.

In case you want to ensure you're covered from every angle when it comes to the latest news from the world of cycling, why not receive push notifications from Cyclingnews too? Find out more here.

