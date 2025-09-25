How to add Cyclingnews to your Google Search 'Preferred Sources'
There's a new way to ensure you don't miss out on Cyclingnews stories
With Google's latest feature, you can now ensure Cyclingnews is front and centre when searching for the latest news from the world of cycling.
The search engine recently released a 'Preferred Sources' feature, which allows users in the United States and India to optimise their results in Google's Top Stories feature.
With the rise of attention-grabbing headlines and unverified information online, it's important to have your favourite, tried-and-tested publications at your fingertips.
Adding Cyclingnews to your list of preferred media outlets ensures you'll be served our articles, which you know and trust, when browsing for the latest cycling stories.
That includes the latest news and analysis from the pro peloton, in-depth features from the world of cycling, plus reviews and insight on all the latest cycling tech.
Here's a quick guide on how to add Cyclingnews to your preferred sources on Google's Top Stories.
1. Search for any topic that's currently in the news
We opted for the UCI Road World Championships given that they're currently taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.
2. Click on the icon next to 'Top stories'
3. Search for Cyclingnews and check the tickbox
It didn't take us long to find what we were looking for!
4. And refresh!
Refresh your Google Search results and see a section dedicated to your chosen sources in your Google Top stories.
It's as simple as that to ensure you're being served news from publications you trust (like us!) on your Google newsfeed.
In case you want to ensure you're covered from every angle when it comes to the latest news from the world of cycling, why not receive push notifications from Cyclingnews too? Find out more here.
