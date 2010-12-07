Honda Insight Women's International GP Series starts tomorrow

Image 1 of 2 Honda Dream Team leader Rochelle Gilmore. (Image credit: Honda Australia) Image 2 of 2 Race organiser Phil Bates watches on as Commonwealth Games champion Rochelle Gilmore is interviewed at the new series' launch. (Image credit: Greg Johnson)

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, reigning Cronulla Grand Prix champion and Honda Dream Team leader Rochelle Gilmore will join 60 other riders competing in the Honda Insight Women's International Grand Prix Series commencing in Bathurst, Australia, tomorrow.

Gilmore is looking forward to the series and expects the Honda Dream Team to be competitive despite fierce international competition.

"The Honda Insight Women's International Grand Prix will be tough; it's the start of the summer and we are taking it very seriously," said Gilmore. "After taking home first and second place at the Noosa Grand Prix last month, the Honda Dream Team is ready to take on what is sure to be a strong field of challengers."

The five race series will be staged at Bathurst, Parramatta, Gosford, Coogee and Cronulla, with each event run over circuits of 20 to 24 kilometres. The Coogee and Cronulla races will be televised live around Australia on the Nine Network.

Other members of the Honda Dream Team include Tiffany Cromwell, Peta Mullens, Melissa Hoskins and Josephine Tomic.

They'll be up against high-profile riders such as Russian pro Evgenia Romanuta, New Zealand trio Emily Collins, Courtney Lowe and Kate Chilcott as well as 2008 Cronulla Grand Prix winner Kirsty Broun, plus Emma Mackie and track world champions Sarah Kent, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Megan Dunn.

Mr. Stephen Collins, Honda Australia's General Manager Sales and Marketing, said Honda is delighted to be the naming rights sponsor of such a prestigious, dynamic and exciting new cycling event.

"Sponsoring this exciting event is part of the increasing support Honda is providing to women's cycling both here and overseas," said Collins.

"We're looking forward to the start of the series in Bathurst tomorrow. We are delighted to be supporting both the series and the Honda Dream Team led by Rochelle and we see this as an ideal opportunity to celebrate the launch of the all-new Insight hybrid vehicle."