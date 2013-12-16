Hogan confirms Bigla Cycling Team signing for 2014
Australian joins compatriot Taryn Heather on Swiss-based women’s pro squad
After nearly four months of uncertainty, Jo Hogan, one of Australia's most consistent women's pro cyclists over the past three years can rest easy now that she has found a home on the Swiss-based Bigla Cycling Team.
Hogan, who finished second to Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) at the 2013 Australian Road Nationals, joins compatriot Taryn Heather and 10 European riders who have committed to Bigla for the 2014 season.
"I chose to bring Jo to the team, because I think she fits in well with our concept," Bigla team manager, Emil Zimmermann told Cyclingnews. "She is an all-rounder and can therefore be used in classic and stage races. I look forward to a successful year with her."
