Hoffman excited about returning to Saxo Bank as Sport Director

Tristan Hoffman is returning to his roots in 2011. The Dutchman will once again be a sports director at Saxo Bank-SunGard, after four years at HTC-Columbia. “It's like coming home after having been away to gain experience and expertise,” he said.

Hoffman, who will turn 41 on New Years Day, rode for the Danish team from 2000 until a serious crash ended his career in March 2005. In August of that year he became a sports director for the team, and stayed on in that role the next year. He then joined Bob Stapleton's Highroad team for four years.

“It's a pleasure to be back with Bjarne (Riis) and the rest of the team,” he said on the Saxo Bank website. “The team building was a very nice way of becoming acquainted with everyone, new and old team members.”

He particularly liked the non-cycling athletic aspects of the gathering. “I liked the different kind of sports and the surfing part was a brand new experience as well. Doing such a thing with all staff members creates a splendid connection which will be remembered throughout the year.”

Hoffman was a Classics specialist, winning Dwars door Vlaandern, Paris-Bourges and Veenendaal-Veenendaal, and finishing second and fourth in Paris-Roubaix. He hopes to pass on this experience to the riders at the Danish team, and also support the the entire season.

“I think we have a fantastic team for 2011. It's not just a bunch of big names and the team is not revolving around one specific cyclist. My job is to get the maximum out of everyone and to let them feel good in the developing process.”