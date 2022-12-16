'Hit one cyclist to educate a hundred' - Italian riders protest after judge rules cycling hate speech is not a crime

A number of Italian riders and the Italian ACCPI riders association have protested against the decision of an Italian judge who ruled that hate speech towards cyclists is not a crime.

Italian cycling is still in shock after the tragic death of Davide Rebellin after he was struck by a truck while out riding near his home just weeks after ending his long professional career.

Other prominent cyclists have been killed in road traffic incidents in Italy in recent years, including Astana rider Michele Scarponi, yet this week a judge in Tuscany ruled that writing “Investire un ciclista per educarne cento” - “Hit one cyclist to educate a hundred” on Facebook is not a crime.

The case arose after Dani Martinez, who now rides for Ineos Grenadiers, was hit by a car while out training in Tuscany and then attacked by the driver.

Someone wrote “Hit one cyclist to educate a hundred” on Facebook post of the attack and so Marco Cavorso, who is responsible for road safety at the ACCPI, and whose son was killed while out training 13 years ago, denounced the person for “instigating a crime via the internet.”

A judge ruled that the person was innocent because the crime does not exist under Italian law.

The ACCPI has said it will appeal the sentence and asked people to publish messages of support for cyclists online.

“We’ll publish people’s messages because we want to reply to death and hate with a love of life, with the joy of riding a bike and respect for every life, even those who insult and hate us and who don’t realise that when they’re driving they have a loaded gun in their hand,” Cristian Salvato, the president of the ACCPI said.

“The outcome of the trial against one of the many cycling haters is the latest slap in the face we've received but it won’t stop us. We’ve got to do it for my son and for all the cyclists involved,” Marco Cavorso said.

Alessandro De Marchi compared a car to a loaded gun soon after Davide Rebellin was killed. According to official statistics, 220 cyclists were killed in Italy in 2021 and over 16,000 were injured.

“For those who hate us and think that we’re the problem out on the roads, just realise that when you get in your car, you’ve got a gun in your hand and your finger is on the trigger. Just think about what damage you can cause,” he said in an emotional Instagram video (opens in new tab).

After the hate speech verdict, Jacopo Guarnieri expressed a sense of despair and destiny about being hit by a vehicle while out training. He pointed the finger at those who did not speak out in the defence of cyclists.

“They’ll probably hit me while I’m out riding. It’ll be the fault of someone ‘who didn’t see me’ of course. But also the fault of the incapable politicians and everyone else who doesn't feel disgusted by the hate speech against cyclists,” Guarnieri wrote on Twitter.

“If you’re not part of the cure, you’re part of the disease. You’re all guilty.”