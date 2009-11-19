Hincapie leads charity ride in Greenville, SC (Image credit: The Living Pixel / www.TheLivingPixel.com)

On Sunday, November 15, Columbia-HTC pro George Hincapie led a charity ride in Greenville, SC, to raise funds for local cyclist Thea Kent, who was critically injured in a mountain biking accident. Kent, who does not have a health insurance, suffered a fractured vertebra, seven broken ribs in her back (broken at the spinal column), six broken transverse process bones, a punctured lung and minor head injuries.

"The Ride for Thea Kent" was subsequently organised by the local cycling community and became a full success after Greenville resident Hincapie signed up to lead the 55-mile event, one of two distance options on offer. Approximately 450 local cyclists participated and raised a total sum of $15,000 to help Kent cover the medical expenses resulting from her accident.

After the ride, which followed popular local routes of Paris Mountain, Tigerville, the Callahan Mountain Road and Camp Old Indian, participants gathered for a silent auction of cycling equipment that included a Team Columbia jersey signed by Hincapie. This raised another $585 for Kent.

"My gratitude goes out to the hundreds of people who helped to lighten my burden," said Kent. "I cannot possibly thank every one individually, but I want every one to know I appreciate every gesture - no matter how big or small. I am eternally grateful."

Local sports photographers The Living Pixel have listed event photography on their online storefront for sale through December 15. All profits from the sale of pictures from this event will also be donated back to Kent.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.