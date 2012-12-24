Hill joins Team CRC/Nukeproof for 2013

Image 1 of 3 Past world champion Sam Hill in second place (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 3 Elite men's downhill World Cup podium in Mont-Sainte-Anne: Gee Atherton (GT), Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), Danny Hart (Giant), Sam Hill (Monster Energy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Christoph Sauser, Burry Stander and Sam Hill on a ride in Switzerland (Image credit: Christoph Sauser)

Sam Hill will be riding for the Team CRC/Nukeproof in 2013, according to Chopmtb.com. The former five-time downhill world champion is making the move from Monster Energy/Specialized.

The Australian will join Matt Simmonds and Joe Smith on the CRC/Nukeproof team. The fates of current Nukeproof riders Matti Lehikoinen, Alex Bond and Lewis Buchanan are unknown, and there is no word yet on whether the Monster Energy-Specialized squad will continue, and if so, under what name, in 2013.

Hill said the decision to sign with CRC was not difficult. "I'm very excited about riding for team Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof," he said, according to Chopmtb.com. "They're very positive towards downhill racing and I know they're going to put in 100% just like me. 2013 is going to be a great year."

CRC/Nukeproof Team Manager Nigel Page said, "We're all really looking forward to having Sam on board helping the development of new Nukeproof products, and hopefully helping Sam achieve his goals in racing in the next stage of his career. I can't wait for the 2013 season to begin!"

Hill has overcome several injuries during his career with Specialized, which began in 2009. This year, he returned from injury yet again to end up fifth overall in the UCI Downhill World Cup.

Hill was crowned junior downhill world champion in 2002 and 2003. He won the elite titles in 2006, 2007 and 2010.