Highlights from the 2016 UCI Women's WorldTour - Video
The best of the best from Strade Bianche to la Madrid Challenge
From Strade Bianche in March to La Madrid Challenge in September, the 17-race inaugural Women's WorlTour covered 10 countries and 3,495.7km before American Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was crowned the winner. Guarnier won the Tour of California, the Philadelphian International Cycling Classic and the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile, while wins from team-mates Elizabeth Deignan, Chantal Blaak and Katarzyna Pawlowska propelled Boels Dolmans to the top of the team standings.
The UCI has compiled some of the top moments from the 2016 Women's WorldTour in the video above.
