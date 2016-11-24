Highlights from the 2016 UCI Women's WorldTour - Video

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) extends her lead in the UCI Women's World Tour competition after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

From Strade Bianche in March to La Madrid Challenge in September, the 17-race inaugural Women's WorlTour covered 10 countries and 3,495.7km before American Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was crowned the winner. Guarnier won the Tour of California, the Philadelphian International Cycling Classic and the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile, while wins from team-mates Elizabeth Deignan, Chantal Blaak and Katarzyna Pawlowska propelled Boels Dolmans to the top of the team standings.

The UCI has compiled some of the top moments from the 2016 Women's WorldTour in the video above.