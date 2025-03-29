High winds force Volta a Catalunya to decapitate queen stage for flat finale

By published

Queen stage replaced with stage for sprinters at short notice, racing limited to 73km

BERGA SPAIN MARCH 29 LR Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Green Leader Jerseyprior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 6 a 120km stage from Berga to Berga UCIWT Stage shortened by adverse weather conditions on March 29 2025 in Berga Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Primoz Roglic before the start of the neutralised stage 6 with Geraint Thomas and Juan Ayuso on the line (Image credit: Getty Images)

The keenly anticipated toughest mountain stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya has been shorn of all its classified climbs at short notice due to high winds, with the race being substituted by a 73-kilometre leg through central Catalunya.

The original stage 6 was planned to be a virtual carbon copy of last year's key day in the mountains, starting in the city of Berga, continuing over the Hors Categorie Col de Pradell and ending on the summit finish of Queralt.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
The Magicshine EVO 1700 mounted on a bike

Magicshine has some of the best bike lights on the market – grab the EVO 1700 front light with 33% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Olivier Le Gac and Sven Erik Bystrom paced on the front at the E3 Saxo Classic after the early crash

'Nothing to regret or feel bad about' – Groupama-FDJ defend tactics at E3 Saxo Classic after criticism from Van der Poel
Team Lidl-Trek&#039;s US rider Quinn Simmons celebrates crossing first the finish line of the 6th stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 159km stage race between Berga and Queralt, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Volta a Catalunya: Quinn Simmons wins severely shortened stage 6
See more latest
Most Popular
The Magicshine EVO 1700 mounted on a bike
Magicshine has some of the best bike lights on the market – grab the EVO 1700 front light with 33% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Olivier Le Gac and Sven Erik Bystrom paced on the front at the E3 Saxo Classic after the early crash
'Nothing to regret or feel bad about' – Groupama-FDJ defend tactics at E3 Saxo Classic after criticism from Van der Poel
HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 28: Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin - Deceuninck of Netherlands during the E3 saxo classic 2025 at the Harelbeke on March 28, 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
'We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act' - Police open investigation after spectator spits at Mathieu van der Poel
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds
Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better'
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic
'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo domination
Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Early crash and Taaienberg 'mistake' cost both Matteo Jorgenson and Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Quinn Simmons at Volta a Catalunya
'The numbers don't lie' - Quinn Simmons heading back to top of his game at Volta a Catalunya
Dries Van Gestel fractures elbow and wrist in fall at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Early-race crash send four to hospital with concussions and fractures at E3 Saxo Classic