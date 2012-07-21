Hesjedal readying for Olympics then onto GP Québec and Montreal

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 A battered Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the finish line in Metz more than 13 minutes off the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) dreams of a high general classification finish at the Tour evaporated on stage 6. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Winner of the 2012 Giro d’Italia, Ryder Hesjedal was one of the unfortunate victims of the crash-marred first week at this year’s Tour de France and had to retire from the race before his Giro-Tour double ambition could really begin. He was however, one of the few riders not to break any bones and with merely heavy bruising and abrasions to his body, he could return to training relatively soon after his departure from the Tour. Hesjedal went out for his first training ride early last week.

"He went out for a training ride [on Monday 9 July] and is feeling better. So, he's pretty upbeat and pretty optimistic that he'll be 100 percent sooner rather than later, because he has to redirect his training," said his coach Gord Fraser.

With the Olympic Games just one week away, it has been a battle against time to ensure his condition is optimal for the 250km race. Hesjedal is the single participant for the men’s road race so he’ll have to play off the other ‘complete’ teams if he’s to be in the running toward the end of the event.

Following on from his Olympic campaign, Hesjedal is confirmed for the two one-day WorldTour rounds in Québec and Montreal. The Garmin-Sharp rider will take to the start line at both the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Montreal one-day races.

"I love competing all over the world, but there is something extra special about racing at home, I look forward to these races all year and am proud and excited to compete at home in Canada," said Hesjedal.

Organisers received the news early this month that the WorldTour licenses to hold both events has been renewed up until 2016.

"With a growing number of cities around the world now vying for the right to organise UCI WorldTour races, our continued presentation of these fantastic events is now guaranteed, and we can count on the complete confidence of the International Cycling Union’s executive," said GPCQM President Serge Arsenault.

