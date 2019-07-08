Herrada sticks with Cofidis for another two seasons – Transfer shorts

Image 1 of 5 Cofidis' Spanish cyclist Jesus Herrada finishes (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Cofidis Solutions Credits) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Thirsty work for Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim Declercq on the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Tim Declercq (Deceuninck - Quick-Step Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Tobias S. Foss (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jesús Herrada will remain with Pro Continental team Cofidis until at least the end of 2021 after the Spanish rider chose to extend his contract with the French outfit.

The 28-year-old is leading the team's eight-man squad at the Tour de France, with Cofidis having secured one of the race's four 'wild cards'.

Herrada enjoyed an extremely successful past month, winning two stages and the overall classification at the Tour de Luxembourg in early June and then getting the better of AG2R La Mondiale's leader and Tour hopefuly Romain Bardet on Mont Ventoux to win new one-day race the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge in mid-June.

"I'm very happy to be able to stay in the team for another two years," Herrada, who joined the team from Movistar in 2018, said in a team press release. "Cofidis is a big family; I feel really comfortable with my teammates and with all the staff, and this contract extension allows me to feel more serene and focused on our future goals.

"When I arrived last year on the team, I had to get to know how everything worked," he continued. "Now that I'm settled in, I'm able to give the team my best, just like the rest of the team do."go through a phase of adaptation that went very well and now everything is done to give me the best, like the whole team. "

Team manager Cédric Vasseur was also thrilled to be able to secure Herrada's services for another two years.

"We're very happy to be able to count on having Jesús with us for next year," said Vasseur, "especially when we have ambitions to acquire a WorldTour licence."

Declercq re-signs with Deceuninck-QuickStep

Tim Declercq has extended his contract with WorldTour outfit Deceuninck-QuickStep for a further two years, the team has reported.

"It was a dream come true when I signed with this great team three years ago, and I continue to live this dream every single day," the powerful domestique said in a press release.

"Patrick and I found an agreement very quickly, and I'm very happy to let everyone know that I'll remain a member of 'The Wolfpack', where I feel at home," continued Decelercq. "Being part of this amazing group of riders and staff makes me extremely proud, and I hope that the next two years will bring more satisfaction and success."

The Belgian rode last year's Tour de France for the team, and was frequently seen working hard on the front of the bunch, but was not selected as a member of this year's eight-man squad.

Nevertheless, team manager Patrick Lefevere was full of praise for the 30-year-old, who he's happily secured until the end of 2021.

"Since joining us three years ago, Tim has added power to our squad and proved he is a truly selfless team player, who gives absolutely everything for his leaders – a guy on whom you can always rely to get the job done. Considering this, but also the fact that we share the same values and mentality, it was logical to continue our solid partnership," said Lefevere.

Jumbo-Visma sign young Norwegian Foss for 2020

Team Jumbo-Visma announced they've signed 22-year-old Norwegian Tobias Foss from the Continental Uno-X team, effective from 2020.

"We scouted Tobias extensively," Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman said in a post on the team's website. "He also went on a training camp with us twice.

"Subsequently, we kept in touch, even when he was going through a difficult period as a rider. He has shown that he can overcome difficulties," Zeeman said of the all-rounder.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the team," added 22-year-old Foss. "For a rider like me, Team Jumbo-Visma is the perfect team in which to develop further. Of all the WorldTour teams, this team has the best talent development.

"My ambition for the coming years is to help the team and the leaders to get good results and for myself to grow and take steps as a rider and as a person," he continued. "I know the way of working at Team Jumbo-Visma, and I feel privileged and happy to be part of it."