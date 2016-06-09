Henderson and McConnell headline Australian team for MTB World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 BIG smile on Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing XC) as she finishes 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Peta Mullens will be looking fto defend her title in the road race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 5 Cameron Ivory (Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Daniel Mcconnell (Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Trek Factory Racing duo Rebecca Henderson and Daniel McConnell have both been named in Australia's 15-rider squad for the upcoming 2016 MTB World Championships to be held in Nove Mestro, Czech Republic. McConnell, ranked 12th in the world, missed the 2015 Worlds and will be looking to improve upon his best result of 27th in 2012 in his seventh appearance at the Worlds. Australian national champion Henderson makes her third Worlds appearance and will be aiming to go better then her 15th from 2014 in her third Worlds.

"It is a great honour for these riders to wear the green and gold and I congratulate them on their selection," said Mountain Bike Australia president Russell Baker. "The XCO world championships are brought forward in an Olympic year, bringing the event closer to our regular season and this team represents a good mix of youth and experience and I wish them all well for the world championships in Nove Mesto na Morave."

McConnell is joined by Cam Ivory, Australia's best finisher at last year's Worlds, and 25-year-old Brendan Johnson.

Former Australian national road race champion Peta Mullens joins Henderson on the start line for the women's race in her bid to claim a place in Australia's Rio Olympic team.

Holly Harris is the sole U23 women's representative while three U23 men, Scott Bowden, Tasman Nankervis and Reece Tucknott, are headed to the Czech republic.

The junior men, Micheal Harris, Kian McKinnon, Luke Pankhurst, Nick Pedler and Jack Feltham, and sole junior woman Sarah I'ons complete the squad.

While they using part of the same programme, the Downhill World Championships are separate from the cross-country in 2016 due to the Rio Olympics with Val Di Sole the September host.

The 2016 Mountain Bike World Championships will be held from June 29 - July 3 with Cyclingnews to have race reports and results from Novo Mestro.

Australian 2016 MTB World Championships team

Elite Men: Daniel McConnell, Cameron Ivory and Brendan Johnston

Elite Women: Rebecca Henderson, Peta Mullens

U23 Men: Scott Bowden, Tasman Nankervis and Reece Tucknott

U23 Women: Holly Harris

Junior Men: Micheal Harris, Kian McKinnon, Luke Pankhurst, Nick Pedler and Jack Feltham

Junior Women: Sarah I'ons