Henao to Team Sky in 2012?

Image 1 of 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin) hung on to his overall lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 3 Racer leader Sergio Luis Henao (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin) rides in yellow (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 3 Stage winner Jaime Vergara (GW Shimano) and overall leader Sergio Henao (Indeportes Antioquia-Aguardiente Antioqueño) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Colombian rider Sergio Luis Henao is very close to signing with Team Sky for the 2012 season, according to his agent. The climber is supposed to be one of the most talented young Colombian riders.

Related Articles Henao wins Vuelta a Colombia

"I will ride in Europe in 2012,” he said earlier, and now his agent Giuseppe Acquadro has told biciciclismo.com that he is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with the British team Sky.

Henao, 23, rode with the Continental-ranked Colombia es Pasion from 2007 to 2009. After a year as an Elite rider, he signed with Gobernación de Antioquia – Indeportes Antioquia this season.

Last year he won two stages plus the team time trial and the overall title at the Vuelta a Colombia. In 2009 he won a stage each and the overall titles at the Grand Prix du Portugal and the Cinturón a Mallorca.

"I will make 2011 the last year with a proud country and now I think I have other goals,” Henao said. “I think the cycle is completed in Colombia.”