Henao to Team Sky in 2012?
Agent claims young Colombian climber ready to sign for two years
Colombian rider Sergio Luis Henao is very close to signing with Team Sky for the 2012 season, according to his agent. The climber is supposed to be one of the most talented young Colombian riders.
"I will ride in Europe in 2012,” he said earlier, and now his agent Giuseppe Acquadro has told biciciclismo.com that he is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with the British team Sky.
Henao, 23, rode with the Continental-ranked Colombia es Pasion from 2007 to 2009. After a year as an Elite rider, he signed with Gobernación de Antioquia – Indeportes Antioquia this season.
Last year he won two stages plus the team time trial and the overall title at the Vuelta a Colombia. In 2009 he won a stage each and the overall titles at the Grand Prix du Portugal and the Cinturón a Mallorca.
"I will make 2011 the last year with a proud country and now I think I have other goals,” Henao said. “I think the cycle is completed in Colombia.”
