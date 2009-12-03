Haussler, Wegmann outline pre-season plans

Image 1 of 2 Fabian Wegmann (Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Heinrich Haussler of Cervélo TestTeam has started his training for the coming season, but is still not yet back on the bike. After a visit back home to Australia and a short trip to his former base in Cottbus, Germany he is taking off next week to St. Moritz for winter training.

The 25-year-old also squeezed in a two-day Cervélo team meeting in Basel, Switzerland, which involved tests and season planning. Before that he had made his first visit to Australia in two years, and relished the opportunity to see his parents and enjoy the good weather.

He is using his time now in Germany to work on some weight training before heading south to the Alps. He will stay in the winter sport resort until shortly before Christmas, and hopes for “good weather and lots and lots of snow. As [I did] last winter in St. Moritz, I want to build my basic condition through cross-country skiing.” Haussler wrote on his personal website.

In contrast to Haussler's bike-free approach to the pre-season, fellow German rider Fabian Wegmann has picked up his bike again after vacation. The 29-year-old has started his preparations for 2010 by riding both his road and mountain bikes. “The weather here isn't that bad and so everything is going according to plan,” he said on his website.

The Milram rider will do basic endurance training, before heading off to the first team training camp on Majorca, Spain later this month.

