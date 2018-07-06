Hansgrohe extend sponsorship of Sagan's team through 2021

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan and Maciej Bodnar have fun as Bora-Hansgrohe is presented Thursday at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Bora founder Willi Bruckbauer and Hansgrohe chairman Thorsten Klapproth (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 3 of 4 Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk and Peter Sagan (Image credit: Veloimages) Image 4 of 4 Ralph Denk with two of his new riders Peter Sagan and Pascal Ackermann (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe)

The Bora-Hansgrohe team of world champion Peter Sagan have confirmed they have extended their partnership with co-title sponsor Hansgrohe for the next three seasons.

Team owner and manager Ralph Denk thanked Bora and Hansgrohe for putting trust into the team at the pre-Tour de France press conference in Cholet and highlighted a focus on developing young German cyclists.

"For our team it is a confirmation of the hard work we deliver on a daily basis to provide our riders and sponsors with the professional surroundings they deserve," Denk said in a statement released by the team. "This is the only way we can achieve our joint goals. This long-term investment of both of our partners, BORA and hansgrohe, gives the team planning security. We will continue to establish ourselves in the WorldTour because our goals are high."

Philippe Harinck, Sponsoring Project Manager of the Hansgrohe Group, said the results have been positive during the first two years with the team.

"The results, in terms of brand impact and awareness, we received to date, affirm this decision," Harinck said. "Our primary goal has been to increase the global consumer awareness for our premium brand hansgrohe and its products. The successful 2017 advertising campaign "Shower like a pro" enabled us to boost our emotional branding, and to increase our presence in major markets, such as France or Germany."