Hamilton to release autobiography

Former Olympic gold medallist and teammate of Lance Armstrong, Tyler Hamilton will release a tell-all autobiography on September 18.

Titled 'The Secret Race: Inside the Hidden World of the Tour de France: Doping, Cover-ups, and Winning at All Costs', the expose is co-written by Daniel Coyle who authored 'Lance Armstrong's War'.

"When Tyler and I started talking, I realized this was an historic opportunity," said Coyle. "No one's ever had a ticket behind the wall of silence, behind locked doors, onto the team bus. Over the past two years, in more than 200 hours of interviews and trips to key locations in Spain and France, Tyler has given me complete access to his story. To verify and corroborate his account, I've also talked to numerous independent sources, including former teammates, several of whom are going on the record for the first time. This is a classic tale of human ambition and the consequences of trying to win at any cost."

Hamilton explained that his time in front of a grand jury during the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigation into Lance Armstrong's alleged doping practices he realised that there was a story that needed to be told.

"I kept it all inside for way too long and I realized it was a story that needed to be told. I think when people learn how it really was - how it worked, how we did it, what it felt like - they'll see that this story is bigger than any one individual in the sport. It's really about making choices when you're pushed to the edge and deciding what you're willing to do to compete. I want to take people inside our world so they can understand the lives we lived."