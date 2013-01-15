GT Factory Racing auctions off world championship bikes

Image 1 of 4 Rachel Atherton's frame used at 2012 downhill Worlds (Image credit: GT Factory Racing Team) Image 2 of 4 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) in action at the 2012 downhill Worlds (Image credit: GT Factory Racing Team) Image 3 of 4 Gee Atherton's frame used at 2012 downhill Worlds (Image credit: GT Factory Racing Team) Image 4 of 4 Marc Beaumont's frame used at 2012 downhill Worlds (Image credit: GT Factory Racing Team)

GT Factory Racing is celebrating its 2012 season by auctioning off three special edition frames with signed race-wear. The auction benefits those in developing countries via the Wheels 4 Life charity started by mountain bike legend Hans Rey.

"We've had a fantastic 2012 season here at GT Factory Racing and we don't take for granted the opportunities and support that we enjoy every day," said the gravity racing team's statement. "We were inspired to talk to Hans Rey who is not only an extreme biking legend and former mountain bike world champion but is the founder of Wheels 4 Life, a non-profit organization that provides bikes for people in developing countries in need of transportation to get to work or to school."

"So, with a little help from our friends at theproscloset.com we've launched an Ebay auction with three very special lots. All proceeds go to Wheels 4 Life."

The auction includes three GT Furty downhill frames that are part of a limited edition of five. They were used by the team's racers Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton and Marc Beaumont in the 2012 world championships in Leogang, Austria. They are 100 percent carbon fibre and feature the red white and blue livery designed and produced especially for the three British riders.

To find out more about the auction visit bit.ly/AthertonGT. To donate directly to Wheels4life visit, www.wheels4life.org.