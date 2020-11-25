Groupama-FDJ finalises 2021 roster with 30 riders
By Cyclingnews
Valter, Badilatti, Van den Berg and Davy newcomers for French team
Groupama-FDJ announced they have finalised their roster for the 2021 season. The French WorldTour squad remained largely the same, with four new additions and three departures.
2020 Giro d'Italia points jersey winner Arnaud Démare, winner of four stages, will stay put along with European time trial champion Stefan Küng, Critérium du Dauphiné runner-up Thibaut Pinot and double Vuelta a España stage winner David Gaudu.
These four riders were the top contributors to the Groupama-FDJ team's ninth place in the final 2020 UCI Team Ranking.
Other additions include Attila Valter (CCC Team), Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation), and neo-pros Clément Davy and Lars van den Berg from the Groupama-FDJ Continental team bringing the team to 30 riders for 2021.
Neo-pro Valter won the Tour de Hongrie earlier this year, also competing his debut Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia, while Badilatti took third at the Sibiu Tour in July.
Departures include Kilian Frankiny to Qhubeka Assos, Marc Sarreau to AG2R Citröen and Léo Vincent to the amateur ranks.
2021 Groupama-FDJ roster
- Bruno Armirail
- Matteo Badilatti
- Lars van den Berg
- William Bonnet
- Alexys Brunel
- Clément Davy
- Mickaël Delage
- Arnaud Démare
- Antoine Duchesne
- David Gaudu
- Kevin Geniets
- Jacopo Guarnieri
- Simon Gugliemi
- Ignatas Konovalovas
- Stefan Küng
- Matthieu Ladagnous
- Olivier Le Gac
- Fabian Lienhard
- Tobias Ludvigsson
- Valentin Madouas
- Rudy Molard
- Thibaut Pinot
- Sébastien Reichenbach
- Anthony Roux
- Miles Scotson
- Romain Seigle
- Ramon Sinkeldam
- Jake Stewart
- Benjamin Thomas
- Attila Valter
