Greg LeMond launches new company

Image 1 of 6 Greg LeMond (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 2 of 6 Garmin-Cervélo's Lemond Revolution trainers sit in place of the rear wheel, offering up a more direct feel and eliminating the need for riser blocks. Mechanics are also happy that they don't have to lug around extra rear wheels for warmup time now, either. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 6 Greg Lemond at the start of the 1992 Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 The 1989 Tour de France podium (l-r): Laurent Fignon, Greg LeMond and Pedro Delgado. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Roland Della Santa is best known for supplying frames to Greg LeMond back in his early days. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 6 Greg LeMond in the shadows of the Milan Duomo before the start of the 1988 race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tour de France winner Greg LeMond has launched a new company LeMond Inc. The brand will specialise in innovative cycling products with the LeMond Revoluton Indoor Training becoming the flagship product. The trainer is used by the Garmin-Sharp professional cycling team.

LeMond plans to release a line of Revolution compatible accessories designed by Greg and his inspired ensemble of innovators. “For the last 30 years I have been passionate about design and technology. This new company gives me the opportunity to dream again. For starters, I am excited to bring LeMond to Minneapolis. The community here is full of engineers, developers, and designers with a serious passion for cycling and I really look forward to drawing from this deep talent pool."

"The Revolution trainer will serve as our foundation," said LeMond, who won the Tour de France in 1986, 1989 and 1990, and was also the pro world road race champion twice.

"We plan to change the way all cyclists relate to cycling, starting with indoor trainers,” said LeMond. “As we create new products, our goal will be the integration of the cycling experience in all of its forms. Cycling is going through a dramatic transition and we are ready to step up and play a role in its future. This future is bright and LeMond will be there with the products to make our cycling experiences more meaningful, successful, and safe."



