GreenEdge to announce title sponsor next week

GreenEdge Cycling will finally announce its team sponsor before the start of its first grand tour, the Giro d'Italia. “We're pleased to announce that our new title sponsor will be revealed at a press conference in Melbourne this coming Tuesday,” the team said on Facebook Friday morning.

The new team has run so far under the name of its management company, GreenEdge, as did Leopard-Trek last year, and Highroad for several seasons.

The Australian team had consistently denied any pressure for a title sponsor, with team principal Shayne Bannan telling Cyclingnews last year that a sponsor in the first year was unlikely and that there was no “aggressive” search for a sponsor.

GreenEdge has gotten off to an extremely successful start in its first season. It opened the year by winning both the road and time trial titles in the Australian national championships. Simon Gerrans has proved to be the team's top rider, winning both Milan-San Remo and the overall title in the Tour Down Under.