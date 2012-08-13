Great Britain tops cycling medal table at Olympic Games

Image 1 of 5 Sir Chris Hoy won the fifth Olympic gold medal of his career with victory in the team sprint in London. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Tony Martin, Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Elite women's time trial podium: Judith Arndt, Kristin Armstrong and Olga Zabelinskaya (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Olympic women's mountain bike podium: Sabine Spitz (Germany), Julie Bresset (France), Georgia Gould (United States) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nineteen different nations won cycling medals at the 2012 London Olympics, with Great Britain leading the field with 12, eight of them gold. Germany and Australia followed with six medals each.

Great Britain, USA, Germany and Australia were the only nations to take at least one gold, silver and bronze, each.

The first events were on the road, where Great Britain took two medals in the time trial, with Bradley Wiggins winning gold and Chris Froome bronze. They rounded out their collection with Elizabeth Armitstead's silver in the women's road race. Germany took two silver medals, in the two time trials, while Olga Zabelinskaya of Russia took bronze in both women's races.

Great Britain dominated the track events, taking seven of the ten events, and a total of nine medals. Australia had five medals, including one gold; German had three medals, with one of each; and Denmark's only cycling medal was gold in the Omnium.

On the BMX course, golds went to Latvia and Colombia, who also won bronze as the only multiple winner.

The mountain bikers took the last medals, with the golds going to the Czech Republic and France, with no country winning more than one medal.

In total, nine nations won more than one medal: Great Britain twelve; Germany and Australia six each; USA and France four each; Netherlands, Colombia, and China three each; and Russia, two.

One medal each went to Kazakhstan, Norway, Czech Republic,Switzerland, Italy, Lataiva, New Zealand, Denmark, Canada and Hong Kong.

Medal standings

# Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Great Britain 8 2 2 12 2 Germany 1 4 1 6 3 France 1 3 0 4 4 Australia 1 2 3 6 5 United States 1 2 1 4 6 Colombia 1 1 1 3 7 Netherlands 1 0 2 3 8 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 8 Denmark 1 0 0 1 8 Latvia 1 0 0 1 8 Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 12 China 0 2 1 3 13 New Zealand 0 1 2 3 14 Switzerland 0 1 0 1 15 Russia 0 0 2 2 16 Canada 0 0 1 1 16 Hong Kong 0 0 1 1 16 Norway 0 0 1 1 16 Italy 0 0 1 1 18 18 19 55

Cycling Event Medalists

Road Race Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexander Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) 2 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) 3 Alexander Kristoff (Norway)

Road Race Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)

Time Trial Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) 2 Tony Martin (Germany) 3 Christopher Froome (Great Britain)

Time Trial Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristin Armstrong (United States of America) 2 Judith Arndt (Germany) 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)

Men's Team Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain (Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, Chris Hoy) 2 France (Gregory Bauge, Michael d'Almeida, Kevin Sireau) 3 Germany ( Rene Enders, Robert Forstemann, Max Levy)

Women's Team Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Germany (Kristina Vogel, Miriam Welte) 2 China (Guo Shuang, Gong Jinjie) 3 Australia (Anna Meares, Kaarle McCulloch)

Men's Team Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain (Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas) 2 Australia (Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis, Michael Hepburn) 3 New Zealand (Sam Bewley, Marc Ryan, Jesse Sergent, Aaron Gate)

Women's Team Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain (Dani King, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell) 2 United States (Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch, Lauren Tamayo) 3 Canada (Tara Whitten, Gillian Carleton, Jasmin Glaesser)

Women's Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 2 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 3 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Omnium # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 2 Bryan Coquard (France) 3 Edward Clancy (Great Britain)

Men's Individual Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Gregory Bauge (France) 3 Shane Perkins (Australia)

Men's Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 3 Steven van Velthooven (New Zealand) and Teun Mulder (Netherlands) (dead heat)

Women's Individual Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 3 Shuang Guo (China)

Women's Omnium # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 2 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia)

Men's BMX # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 2 Sam Willoughby (Australia) 3 Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)

Women's BMX # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mariana Pajon (Colombia) 2 Sarah Walker (New Zealand) 3 Laura Smulders (Netherlands)

Women's Mountainbike # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Julie Bresset (France) 2 Sabine Spitz (Germany) 3 Georgia Gould (United States of America)