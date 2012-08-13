Great Britain tops cycling medal table at Olympic Games
Nineteen nations take home medals from London cycling events
Nineteen different nations won cycling medals at the 2012 London Olympics, with Great Britain leading the field with 12, eight of them gold. Germany and Australia followed with six medals each.
Great Britain, USA, Germany and Australia were the only nations to take at least one gold, silver and bronze, each.
The first events were on the road, where Great Britain took two medals in the time trial, with Bradley Wiggins winning gold and Chris Froome bronze. They rounded out their collection with Elizabeth Armitstead's silver in the women's road race. Germany took two silver medals, in the two time trials, while Olga Zabelinskaya of Russia took bronze in both women's races.
Great Britain dominated the track events, taking seven of the ten events, and a total of nine medals. Australia had five medals, including one gold; German had three medals, with one of each; and Denmark's only cycling medal was gold in the Omnium.
On the BMX course, golds went to Latvia and Colombia, who also won bronze as the only multiple winner.
The mountain bikers took the last medals, with the golds going to the Czech Republic and France, with no country winning more than one medal.
In total, nine nations won more than one medal: Great Britain twelve; Germany and Australia six each; USA and France four each; Netherlands, Colombia, and China three each; and Russia, two.
One medal each went to Kazakhstan, Norway, Czech Republic,Switzerland, Italy, Lataiva, New Zealand, Denmark, Canada and Hong Kong.
Medal standings
|#
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Great Britain
|8
|2
|2
|12
|2
|Germany
|1
|4
|1
|6
|3
|France
|1
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Australia
|1
|2
|3
|6
|5
|United States
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Colombia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Latvia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|China
|0
|2
|1
|3
|13
|New Zealand
|0
|1
|2
|3
|14
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Russia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|16
|Canada
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Hong Kong
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Norway
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Italy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|18
|19
|55
Cycling Event Medalists
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kazakhstan)
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
|2
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|3
|Christopher Froome (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (United States of America)
|2
|Judith Arndt (Germany)
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Great Britain (Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, Chris Hoy)
|2
|France (Gregory Bauge, Michael d'Almeida, Kevin Sireau)
|3
|Germany ( Rene Enders, Robert Forstemann, Max Levy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Germany (Kristina Vogel, Miriam Welte)
|2
|China (Guo Shuang, Gong Jinjie)
|3
|Australia (Anna Meares, Kaarle McCulloch)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Great Britain (Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas)
|2
|Australia (Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis, Michael Hepburn)
|3
|New Zealand (Sam Bewley, Marc Ryan, Jesse Sergent, Aaron Gate)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Great Britain (Dani King, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell)
|2
|United States (Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch, Lauren Tamayo)
|3
|Canada (Tara Whitten, Gillian Carleton, Jasmin Glaesser)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
|2
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|2
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|3
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|2
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|3
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|3
|Steven van Velthooven (New Zealand) and Teun Mulder (Netherlands) (dead heat)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|2
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
|3
|Shuang Guo (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|2
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maris Strombergs (Latvia)
|2
|Sam Willoughby (Australia)
|3
|Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mariana Pajon (Colombia)
|2
|Sarah Walker (New Zealand)
|3
|Laura Smulders (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julie Bresset (France)
|2
|Sabine Spitz (Germany)
|3
|Georgia Gould (United States of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|2
|Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
|3
|Marco Fontana (Italy)
