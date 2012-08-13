Trending

Great Britain tops cycling medal table at Olympic Games

Nineteen nations take home medals from London cycling events

Sir Chris Hoy won the fifth Olympic gold medal of his career with victory in the team sprint in London.

(Image credit: AFP)
Tony Martin, Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elite women's time trial podium: Judith Arndt, Kristin Armstrong and Olga Zabelinskaya

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Olympic women's mountain bike podium: Sabine Spitz (Germany), Julie Bresset (France), Georgia Gould (United States)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nineteen different nations won cycling medals at the 2012 London Olympics, with Great Britain leading the field with 12, eight of them gold. Germany and Australia followed with six medals each.

Great Britain, USA, Germany and Australia were the only nations to take at least one gold, silver and bronze, each.

The first events were on the road, where Great Britain took two medals in the time trial, with Bradley Wiggins winning gold and Chris Froome bronze. They rounded out their collection with Elizabeth Armitstead's silver in the women's road race. Germany took two silver medals, in the two time trials, while Olga Zabelinskaya of Russia took bronze in both women's races.

Great Britain dominated the track events, taking seven of the ten events, and a total of nine medals. Australia had five medals, including one gold; German had three medals, with one of each; and Denmark's only cycling medal was gold in the Omnium.

On the BMX course, golds went to Latvia and Colombia, who also won bronze as the only multiple winner.

The mountain bikers took the last medals, with the golds going to the Czech Republic and France, with no country winning more than one medal.

In total, nine nations won more than one medal: Great Britain twelve; Germany and Australia six each; USA and France four each; Netherlands, Colombia, and China three each; and Russia, two.

One medal each went to Kazakhstan, Norway, Czech Republic,Switzerland, Italy, Lataiva, New Zealand, Denmark, Canada and Hong Kong.

Medal standings

#CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Great Britain82212
2Germany1416
3France1304
4Australia1236
5United States1214
6Colombia1113
7Netherlands1023
8Kazakhstan1001
8Denmark1001
8Latvia1001
8Czech Republic1001
12China0213
13New Zealand0123
14Switzerland0101
15Russia0022
16Canada0011
16Hong Kong0011
16Norway0011
16Italy0011
18181955

Cycling Event Medalists

Road Race Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexander Vinokourov (Kazakhstan)
2Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)
3Alexander Kristoff (Norway)

Road Race Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)

Time Trial Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
2Tony Martin (Germany)
3Christopher Froome (Great Britain)

Time Trial Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristin Armstrong (United States of America)
2Judith Arndt (Germany)
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)

Men's Team Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain (Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, Chris Hoy)
2France (Gregory Bauge, Michael d'Almeida, Kevin Sireau)
3Germany ( Rene Enders, Robert Forstemann, Max Levy)

Women's Team Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Germany (Kristina Vogel, Miriam Welte)
2China (Guo Shuang, Gong Jinjie)
3Australia (Anna Meares, Kaarle McCulloch)

Men's Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain (Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas)
2Australia (Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis, Michael Hepburn)
3New Zealand (Sam Bewley, Marc Ryan, Jesse Sergent, Aaron Gate)

Women's Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain (Dani King, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell)
2United States (Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch, Lauren Tamayo)
3Canada (Tara Whitten, Gillian Carleton, Jasmin Glaesser)

Women's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
2Bryan Coquard (France)
3Edward Clancy (Great Britain)

Men's Individual Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Gregory Bauge (France)
3Shane Perkins (Australia)

Men's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)
3Steven van Velthooven (New Zealand) and Teun Mulder (Netherlands) (dead heat)

Women's Individual Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
3Shuang Guo (China)

Women's Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)
2Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)

Men's BMX
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maris Strombergs (Latvia)
2Sam Willoughby (Australia)
3Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)

Women's BMX
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mariana Pajon (Colombia)
2Sarah Walker (New Zealand)
3Laura Smulders (Netherlands)

Women's Mountainbike
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julie Bresset (France)
2Sabine Spitz (Germany)
3Georgia Gould (United States of America)

Men's Mountainbike
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
2Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
3Marco Fontana (Italy)