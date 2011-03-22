Graves to contest Australian Mountain Bike Series four cross finale

Elite men's winner Jared Graves (Image credit: Russell Baker)

The 2010-2011 Australian Mountain Bike Series will officially wrap with the staging of the final two rounds of the four cross in Toowoomba this weekend.

As a result of the series of floods that Australia experienced before and after Christmas, rounds three and four of the four cross were postponed and a replacement double header round will take place this Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.

The UCI's World No. 1 ranked rider Jared Graves is geared up to contest the elite men's event, which provides perfect preparation and a chance to gain valuable UCI points prior to competing at the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg - South Africa next month.

A seasoned rider, the 28-year-old is no stranger on the world stage. He has represented Australia in BMX, downhill and his primary discipline, four cross.

"I am feeling confident and hope to be up there with some of the fastest riders as the series progresses into its final stages," he said.

"If I come out with a win here, it's a good indication that I am on the right track for the World Cup next month."

National series leader Richard Levinson will return to defend his position after a silver medal performance in Shepparton last weekend helped him overtake former leader Blake Nielsen in the national series standings.