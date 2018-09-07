Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec preview and Van Avermaet exclusive interview - Podcast
Belgian looks ahead to new responsibility in 2019
Ahead of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec the Cyclingnews team sit down and preview the first of two Canadian WorldTour races of the season. We look at the main favourites, discuss who has the form, motivation and the support to triumph that has seen the likes of Peter Sagan and Simon Gerrans both triumph on in the past.
Related Articles
We also bring you an exclusive interview with Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team), who placed second in Quebec last year. The Belgian rider talks about how the new CCC team will be built around him in 2019, and the greater responsibility he is likely to shoulder after BMC saw most of their stage racing talent depart.
Van Avermaet talks about the loss of several teammates but also the signing of several new faces who will be expected to help him. The 33-year-old also discusses the Canadian races, his season as a whole, and the World Championships in Innsbruck, where he hopes to have a free role.
This podcast is brought to you by our friends at Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.
Prendas Ciclismo have some unique and fantastic new lines. With new retro jerseys like the iconic Peugeot BP, La Vie Claire and Mapei, there's also a brand new capsule collection celebrating old races like the Baracchi Trophy and Bordeaux Paris. To enjoy great quality clothing without a premium price tag, visit Prendas Ciclismo online at prendas.co.uk.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy