Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec preview and Van Avermaet exclusive interview - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) takes part in the pre-race press conference for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec & Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) gets the better of Peter Sagan, reversing the GP Quebec result from Friday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan on the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec podium with Greg Van Avermaet and Anthony Roux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ahead of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec the Cyclingnews team sit down and preview the first of two Canadian WorldTour races of the season. We look at the main favourites, discuss who has the form, motivation and the support to triumph that has seen the likes of Peter Sagan and Simon Gerrans both triumph on in the past.

We also bring you an exclusive interview with Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team), who placed second in Quebec last year. The Belgian rider talks about how the new CCC team will be built around him in 2019, and the greater responsibility he is likely to shoulder after BMC saw most of their stage racing talent depart.

Van Avermaet talks about the loss of several teammates but also the signing of several new faces who will be expected to help him. The 33-year-old also discusses the Canadian races, his season as a whole, and the World Championships in Innsbruck, where he hopes to have a free role.

