Gran Fondo event returns to Philadelphia

The 2010 event had a bit of everything. (Image credit: Colnago Gran Fondo USA)

After successful editions in San Diego and Los Angeles, the 2011 Gran Fondo USA Series returns to Philadelphia for its second edition of the Gran Fondo Colnago Philadelphia. The event will take place on Sunday, August 14 starting at 7:00 AM in front of the iconic Museum of Art. In 2010, more than 1700 cyclists of all abilities took part in the exciting Italian-themed event; even more are expected this year.

Gran Fondos are rides, not races, which include mass starts, well-stocked aid stations, a consumer expo, and a fun post-ride pasta party. The courses present a challenging goal both for the novice and the expert alike, bringing together an ever-growing population of bicycle lovers.

Philadelphia, home to the one of the biggest races on the US racing calendar, the TD Bank International Grand Prix, is an obvious choice for a Gran Fondo, and in 2011 three routes will be offered to accommodate all levels of cyclists.

In Fairmount Park, next to the Please Touch Museum, there will be also be a lively Expo on August 13 (10:00 am to 6:00 PM) and Sunday, August 14 (from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm). The Saturday expo includes the mandatory athletes’ packet pick-up and on Sunday features the post-ride pasta party.

The Gran Fondo Colnago Philadelphia supports the Kisses for Kyle Foundation, a non-for profit organization supporting local families in the Delaware Valley whose children (from birth through age 21) are battling childhood cancer.

"The Gran Fondo Colnago Philadelphia is our flagship event on the East Coast," says Matteo Gerevini, founder of Gran Fondo USA. "The start in front of the Art Museum with thousands of cyclists riding together down the Ben Franklin Parkway is a spectacular moment and a great image for this cycling-oriented city."

