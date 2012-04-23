Goss spearheads GreenEdge at Giro

Image 1 of 3 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) has held the leader's jersey since stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Green Edge sponsor Subaru supply the team with 4WD Legacys (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 3 The GreenEdge riders and staff (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Less than two weeks before the start of the Giro d’Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season, the GreenEdge team disclosed to Cyclingnews some of the names that will line up at the start in Herning, Denmark. Matthew Goss is the dedicated man for the sprints during the first two weeks. Daryl Impey and Jens Keukeleire will make their Grand Tour debuts, and Jack Bobridge, Fumiyuki Beppu, Cameron Meyer, Christian Meier and Svein Tuft are the other names on the team sheet so far.

The race kicks off with three stages in Denmark before heading to Verona for the team time trial. On the road book there are seven flat stages in which bunch sprints might decide the winner. The last part of the Giro looks extremely hard with five high mountain stages featuring in the last nine days.

“The Giro is hard but in the team we know we have the objective with Matthew Goss in the first two weeks and after that we take it easy. The team consists of Beppu, Cameron Meyer, Christian Meier and Svein Tuft,” Marie said. On his personal website Daryl Impey wrote that he’ll be making his Grand Tour debut while Jack Bobridge is expected to travel to Denmark as well.

Sports director Lionel Marie told Cyclingnews that Goss will be supported by a sprint train which will likely feature Meyer, Bobridge and Keukeleire. “A man like Keukeleire will learn a lot in those sprints. He’ll be part of our train to set up Goss,” Marie said.

One more rider must still be named.