Goris remembered in Herentals, Belgium funeral

Image 1 of 5 Former ice hockey teammates pay Rob Goris the final honour (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Around 1000 people attended the final services for Rob Goris (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 The urn was set before the altar with the sporting tributes (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 A tribute to Goris' athletic accomplishments (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Goris' urn was flanked by a bike, his Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's jersey, hockey skates andh his hockey jersey (Image credit: AFP)

Rob Goris was remembered at a funeral that was held on Saturday in Herentals, Belgium, with a bicycle and hockey skates laid before his urn at the Sint Waldetruis church. The 30-year-old who rode for Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's died of a heart attack while visiting the Tour de France last week.

The church was full for the services for the former pro ice hockey player, who first became a pro cyclist in 2010. Amongst those in attendance were Accent Jobs sports director Lucien Van Impe, Rik Van Looy, and Leif Hoste.

About 1000 people attended the service, which featured a video message from Karl Vannieuwkerke, who had interviewed Goris and his girlfriend Katrien Van Looy on his television show Vive Le Velo, only hours before Goris' death.

Goris started his professional sports career as an ice hockey player. From 1998 to 2009 he was with HYC Herentals and Olympia Heist op den Berg, winning the national championship three times. He retired from the ice after the winning 2009 championship title game, and devoted himself to cycling.

His former ice hockey teammates paid him the final tribute, lining the aisle with their jerseys and sticks as his ashes were carried into the church.