Giro d'Italia: Will Dumoulin keep the climbers at bay? - Podcast
Mollema, Thomas, and possible tactics in third week
Is the Giro d'Italia still a wide open race and can current race leader, Tom Dumoulin, hold out against the pure climbers in the mountains? They're the main topics of discussion on the latest Cyclingnews podcast as Dane Cash and Daniel Benson dissect and analysis the overall standings ahead of Saturday's crucial mountain stage to Oropa.
Tom Dumoulin tops the race with a healthy advantage over his main rivals but Nairo Quintana leads the charge as the climbers look to battle back after Dumoulin's demolition in the individual time trial.
We hear from Bauke Mollema, who sits third overall, and Geraint Thomas, who has slipped out of the top-ten, as we play out the possible tactics for the rest of the race.
