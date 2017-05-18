Trending

Giro d'Italia: Will Dumoulin keep the climbers at bay? - Podcast

Mollema, Thomas, and possible tactics in third week

Tom Dumoulin discusses the stage with Vincenzo Nibali

Tom Dumoulin discusses the stage with Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Is the Giro d'Italia still a wide open race and can current race leader, Tom Dumoulin, hold out against the pure climbers in the mountains? They're the main topics of discussion on the latest Cyclingnews podcast as Dane Cash and Daniel Benson dissect and analysis the overall standings ahead of Saturday's crucial mountain stage to Oropa.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Stage 12 highlights - Video

Gaviria continues dream Giro d'Italia debut with third stage win

Sunweb forget Geschke at team hotel before Giro d'Italia stage 12

Thomas loses more time in Giro d'Italia due to crash injuries

Mollema: Final week of Giro d'Italia will be different

Giro d'Italia: Nibali and Quintana can be allies of circumstance against Dumoulin

Thomas abandons the Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin: 'Rivals will attack me early and from all sides'

Preview: Will the climb to Oropa open up the Giro d'Italia?

Tom Dumoulin tops the race with a healthy advantage over his main rivals but Nairo Quintana leads the charge as the climbers look to battle back after Dumoulin's demolition in the individual time trial.

We hear from Bauke Mollema, who sits third overall, and Geraint Thomas, who has slipped out of the top-ten, as we play out the possible tactics for the rest of the race.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.