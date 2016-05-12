Giro d'Italia: Twitter Q&A with Matt White

Image 1 of 6 Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Caleb Ewan having signed on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 6 Caleb Ewan of Orica GreenEDGE prepares bofore competing during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

On Thursday morning, as stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia rolled out of Ponte, Cyclingnews was joined from the Orica-GreenEdge team car by Matt White for a live Q&A.

We asked readers to send in their questions for the Australian directeur sportif, who discussed everything from how the Giro d'Italia is going from the point of view of sprinter Caleb Ewan and GC contender Esteban Chaves, to his take on Simon Yates' recent positive test for Terbutaline and the internal tensions between Michael Matthews and Simon Gerrans.

Nicholas Hall (@nhall444)

How is Caleb handling the Giro, his shoulders dropped yesterday as he crossed the line.

Matt White: He's handling the Giro well. There's no doubt that it's a big step up for him but it's a great experience and he's enjoying it. Today is all about survival and then tomorrow is another opportunities for the sprinters. His race is going okay. We would have obviously liked some better results in the sprints but it's a big step up and he's 21. There are still opportunities though and we'll be backing Caleb all the way.

Anthony Power (@pownutrition)

Matt, who crunches all the data and decides on training goals, weight, watts etc?



MW: We have a variety of coaching staff and full time people. Then there are the coaches who are directly in control and woking with the athletes. And then I talk on a regular basis with the coaching staff about how the riders are doing, schedules and race plans. It's a real team effort that goes on, both on the road and behind the scenes.





As for Chaves, we know he's good. You don't finish top five in a Grand Tour unless you're class. He won Avenir a few years ago but I think the Giro will show us where he is. It's a really hard race. Today suits him, and he's in good form so the stage win is up for grabs.

Gareth Rees (@garethrees9)

Any update on Simon Yates? How will this affect his development?



MW: The update is that he's on his bike and he is training for the Dauphiné.

Dinesh Kumar (@dineshschleck)

How did you manage both star riders bling Mathews and Simon Gerrans... Is there any problems between them?



MW: They're professionals but they're also people, and that's how I treat them. You get to know your riders and you have relationships with them that are built up over time. That's how you really manage them.

Bicycle Fred (@BicycleFred)

Looking forward to 2018 Giro starting in Japan and climbing Mt Fuji?



MW: I'm really looking forward to this. It's been a while since I've been to Japan and know that the boys are excited too. It will be good if we can iron out the rest days and all the details but it will be huge to have the Giro there. I think it could really work.

Joey (@joeycycle)

Who does @darylimpey cheer for when the boks play the aussies?

MW: That's an easy one. The Boks.

Liezl (@liezlhenrich)

Do you have your eye on any other South African rider to join Daryl on the squad?



