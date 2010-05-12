Giro d'Italia stage four TTT start times
Start order for dash from Savigliano to Cuneo
After its early rest day the Giro d'Italia resumes on Wednesday in Italy with the stage four team time trial from Savigliano to Cuneo. The 33-kilometre stage could see yet another change in the general classification, with six riders within 10 seconds of Astana rider Alexandre Vinokourov's overall lead.
Of those, Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) are closest to pink. Porte sits on the same cumulative time as Vinokourov, while Millar is only one second back. Both are time trial specialists, but will have to rely on their teammates if they are to turn their deficit into an advantage by day's end. However, Astana also have a strong squad and will be eager to retain possession of the maglia rosa.
The parcours covers a near-straight route from Savigliano to Cuneo, making it an out-and-out test of power. A gradual 200 metre rise over the length of the course will ensure there'll be little respite for the riders, but the length and non-technical nature of the course should create a relatively accurate comparison of the teams.
The Giro has returned home and Cyclingnews will present live coverage of all the action, with a full report, results and rider interviews after the stage.
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|14:50 CET/13:50 GMT/08:50 EDT
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|14:55 CET/13:55 GMT/08:55 EDT
|Footon-Servetto
|15:00 CET/14:00 GMT/09:00 EDT
|BMC Racing Team
|15:05 CET/14:05 GMT/09:05 EDT
|Quick Step
|15:10 CET/14:10 GMT/09:10 EDT
|Caisse d'Epargne
|15:15 CET/14:15 GMT/09:15 EDT
|Acqua & Sapone
|15:20 CET/14:20 GMT/09:20 EDT
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15:25 CET/14:25 GMT/09:25 EDT
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|15:30 CET/14:30 GMT/09:30 EDT
|Androni Giocattoli
|15:35 CET/14:35 GMT/09:35 EDT
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15:40 CET/14:40 GMT/09:40 EDT
|Team Katusha
|15:45 CET/14:45 GMT/09:45 EDT
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15:50 CET/14:50 GMT/09:50 EDT
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15:55 CET/14:55 GMT/09:55 EDT
|Cervélo TestTeam
|16:00 CET/15:00 GMT/10:00 EDT
|Garmin-Transitions
|16:05 CET/15:05 GMT/10:05 EDT
|Rabobank
|16:10 CET/15:10 GMT/10:10 EDT
|Team Milram
|16:15 CET/15:15 GMT/10:15 EDT
|Liquigas-Doimo
|16:20 CET/15:20 GMT/10:20 EDT
|Team HTC-Columbia
|16:25 CET/15:25 GMT/10:25 EDT
|Team Saxo Bank
|16:30 CET/15:30 GMT/10:30 EDT
|Astana
|16:35 CET/15:35 GMT/10:35 EDT
