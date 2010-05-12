Trending

Giro d'Italia stage four TTT start times

Start order for dash from Savigliano to Cuneo

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) is in the overall race lead after stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) lines up on the start line wearing the Giro's white jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After its early rest day the Giro d'Italia resumes on Wednesday in Italy with the stage four team time trial from Savigliano to Cuneo. The 33-kilometre stage could see yet another change in the general classification, with six riders within 10 seconds of Astana rider Alexandre Vinokourov's overall lead.

Of those, Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) are closest to pink. Porte sits on the same cumulative time as Vinokourov, while Millar is only one second back. Both are time trial specialists, but will have to rely on their teammates if they are to turn their deficit into an advantage by day's end. However, Astana also have a strong squad and will be eager to retain possession of the maglia rosa.

The parcours covers a near-straight route from Savigliano to Cuneo, making it an out-and-out test of power. A gradual 200 metre rise over the length of the course will ensure there'll be little respite for the riders, but the length and non-technical nature of the course should create a relatively accurate comparison of the teams.

The Giro has returned home and Cyclingnews will present live coverage of all the action, with a full report, results and rider interviews after the stage.

Giro d'Italia Team Time Trial start times
Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne14:50 CET/13:50 GMT/08:50 EDT
Colnago-CSF Inox14:55 CET/13:55 GMT/08:55 EDT
Footon-Servetto15:00 CET/14:00 GMT/09:00 EDT
BMC Racing Team15:05 CET/14:05 GMT/09:05 EDT
Quick Step15:10 CET/14:10 GMT/09:10 EDT
Caisse d'Epargne15:15 CET/14:15 GMT/09:15 EDT
Acqua & Sapone15:20 CET/14:20 GMT/09:20 EDT
Bbox Bouygues Telecom15:25 CET/14:25 GMT/09:25 EDT
Ag2R-La Mondiale15:30 CET/14:30 GMT/09:30 EDT
Androni Giocattoli15:35 CET/14:35 GMT/09:35 EDT
Lampre-Farnese Vini15:40 CET/14:40 GMT/09:40 EDT
Team Katusha15:45 CET/14:45 GMT/09:45 EDT
Sky Professional Cycling Team15:50 CET/14:50 GMT/09:50 EDT
Omega Pharma-Lotto15:55 CET/14:55 GMT/09:55 EDT
Cervélo TestTeam16:00 CET/15:00 GMT/10:00 EDT
Garmin-Transitions16:05 CET/15:05 GMT/10:05 EDT
Rabobank16:10 CET/15:10 GMT/10:10 EDT
Team Milram16:15 CET/15:15 GMT/10:15 EDT
Liquigas-Doimo16:20 CET/15:20 GMT/10:20 EDT
Team HTC-Columbia16:25 CET/15:25 GMT/10:25 EDT
Team Saxo Bank16:30 CET/15:30 GMT/10:30 EDT
Astana16:35 CET/15:35 GMT/10:35 EDT

 