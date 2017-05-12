Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 finish line quotes

Caleb Ewan takes a narrow victory on the Giro d'Italia's seventh stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) - stage winner

"It's been a little bit difficult for us in the first part of the Giro d'Italia. I came close and the guys worked really hard, so I'm happy to finally win.

"It was a really close sprint. I had to do some work with three kilometres to go so I was a little tired for the sprint. But Luka (Mezgec) did a great lead out, so it was perfect."

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) - second

"I think we made a mistake in the finale but Caleb Ewan was stronger today. He deserved to win because I was unlucky and didn't have the legs. I couldn't get back to fight for the win today. I can only congratulate Orica-Scott today."

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) - third

"It was a pretty hectic final, and it was sketchy. There was a lot of shouldering but we didn't do anything wrong. I don't really know what happened. The guys did an amazing job for me, I just wish that I could have got the win for them there today. I just couldn't get around him in the last moment. Close but no cigar. The guys did a fantastic job and they're riding beyond their years because we've actually got a pretty young crew here."

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) - race leader

"All the finals are pretty tricky. it was a nice day then the last 10km were pretty crazy. We had to take a lot of risks and sometimes a lot of risks for nothing."

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

"Unfortunately I'm suffering with asthma related allergies at the moment. I suspect there's also something else, so we're going to do some tests to see if I've got a virus going on.

"It's a really pity to see this finish and not be up there fighting for the win. It suited me but there's nothing I can do for now. I'm fighting just to stay in the peloton.

"I don't know if I'll have to quit the Giro. I'm fighting on but I can't do the impossible if I'm ill."

Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) – in the long break of the day “It was a hard day out, especially because there were only two of us. We also spend a long time out front with some head or side wind but that's all part of it.

"Of course it was also a great day out. People shouted my name whenever we rode past a ground and so that turned it in to a nice day too. The Giro is long as they say, so we'll keep trying to do something."