Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 finish line quotes
Ewan, Gaviria and Bennett on the 'crazy' sprint in Alberobello
Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) - stage winner
"It's been a little bit difficult for us in the first part of the Giro d'Italia. I came close and the guys worked really hard, so I'm happy to finally win.
"It was a really close sprint. I had to do some work with three kilometres to go so I was a little tired for the sprint. But Luka (Mezgec) did a great lead out, so it was perfect."
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) - second
"I think we made a mistake in the finale but Caleb Ewan was stronger today. He deserved to win because I was unlucky and didn't have the legs. I couldn't get back to fight for the win today. I can only congratulate Orica-Scott today."
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) - third
"It was a pretty hectic final, and it was sketchy. There was a lot of shouldering but we didn't do anything wrong. I don't really know what happened. The guys did an amazing job for me, I just wish that I could have got the win for them there today. I just couldn't get around him in the last moment. Close but no cigar. The guys did a fantastic job and they're riding beyond their years because we've actually got a pretty young crew here."
Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) - race leader
"All the finals are pretty tricky. it was a nice day then the last 10km were pretty crazy. We had to take a lot of risks and sometimes a lot of risks for nothing."
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)
"Unfortunately I'm suffering with asthma related allergies at the moment. I suspect there's also something else, so we're going to do some tests to see if I've got a virus going on.
"It's a really pity to see this finish and not be up there fighting for the win. It suited me but there's nothing I can do for now. I'm fighting just to stay in the peloton.
"I don't know if I'll have to quit the Giro. I'm fighting on but I can't do the impossible if I'm ill."
Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) – in the long break of the day “It was a hard day out, especially because there were only two of us. We also spend a long time out front with some head or side wind but that's all part of it.
"Of course it was also a great day out. People shouted my name whenever we rode past a ground and so that turned it in to a nice day too. The Giro is long as they say, so we'll keep trying to do something."
