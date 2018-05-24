Giro d'Italia: Stage 18 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - stage 18 from Abbiategrasso to Prato Nevoso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the start of stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) - stage winner

"I feel amazing. It's great to win a stage on my first Grand Tour. I think everyone here agrees it's a really hard Giro, which makes it even nicer to be on top here. Of course, I am going to help Viviani as much as possible. It doesn't matter who wins in our team. We are a great team, with great team spirit. A big part of this victory goes to Michael Morkov. He took me on his wheel and he bridged me over. It's not the first time he's helped me in this race. We share a room together, he's a great rider and he always has a big big part in every victory."

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - lost 27 seconds to rivals on stage

"I didn't have great legs. I did the best I could, and that's that. I'm still in front, so it's all good."

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) - now 28 seconds behind Yates

"I was waiting for the moment, and at 2km to go I wanted to see what was possible. [Yates] stayed with my first attack, then Froome attacked and I tried to follow Pozzovivo, and Froome and found out he was dropped. Of course, it's a good day, but the coming two days are going to be different and much harder than today."

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) - third overall

"Well I wanted to try get on [Froome's] wheel straight away, so I thought, 'Let's go for it,' and I also wanted to put pressure on the maglia rosa. I could see Yates behind me, and I was just ahead of him and now this Giro has become very close once again."

Matt White (DS, Mitchelton-Scott)

"Simon has showed no sign of any weakness over the last 18 days. Today suited the power guys with a nice, steady climb. If Froome and Dumoulin were going to put time into Simon, today was definitely the day. We've got a lot harder days to come but we expected the attacks. Some people have bad days and obviously Yates hasn't had the best final today.

"I don't think anything changes at all, tomorrow is probably the hardest day of the tour. Very, very different, very long with some long valleys in between. Tomorrow's final climb is very tough and very steep. I hope he doesn't respond with attacking tomorrow! He's an aggressive character and you saw he's not happy with himself. He knows theres lots of racing to come. He's a tough nut and he's gonna go down fighting." (To Eurosport)

Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors) - Schachmann's teammate in the breakaway

"It was absolutely amazing today. Of course we didn't expect it after the win yesterday; we were already more than happy with four [stage wins]. I have spent the last three weeks with Max in the room, and I said to him he'd have his chance. We made a really good move this morning when the break was already gone. I jumped across with him from the wheel and we were the last two to make it. Now we won."