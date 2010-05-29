Giro d'Italia Gallery: At the start in Bormio and on the Gavia

Image 1 of 22 Ivan Basso with his coach Aldo Sassi (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 22 It's a hard ride to the summit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 22 The Gavia is still covered the snow, even in late May (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 22 The road was clear when Cyclingnews went over the Gavia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 22 The road to the summit of the Gavia was cut through the snow (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 22 Vai Basso - Go Basso written into the banks of snow (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 22 Aussies love the Giro (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 22 The riders will be happy to see the Gavi ends here (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 22 The very top of the Gavia at 2652 metres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 22 The long, technical descent of the Gavia to Passo del Tonale (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 22 The banks of snow along the final 5km of the road to the summit of the Gavia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 22 The Passo Gavia is closed to cars but open for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 22 Matt Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still wears green (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 22 Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam) goes to sign on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 22 The climbs and descents are marked on Cadel Evan's top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 22 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was stopped for a pre-race interview (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 22 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) in pink (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 22 Charly Wegelius replaces Cadel Evans under the red points jersey umbrella (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 22 The jersey wearers line-up for the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 22 The Giro got a special escort out of Bormio (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 22 They're off! (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 22 The sun was out over the Gavia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Images from the start of stage 20 in Bormio and from the summit of the Passo Gavia.

Snow ploughs have cut a path through the snow but the road is clear. However it could be the very technical descent, rather than the climb, that could shape the race and decide if Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) goes on to win the Giro in Verona on Sunday.