Giro d'Italia: Carapaz wins stage 4 as crash crushes Dumoulin's GC hopes – Video

Richard Carapaz sprays the champagne on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz (Movistar) won stage 4 of the 2019 Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, getting the better of Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and UAE Team Emirates' Diego Ulissi in a reduced-group sprint finish, as chaos reigned behind them, with several GC contenders losing time.

One of a number of crashes in the run-in to the finish brought down 2017 Giro champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who said afterwards that he believes his challenge for the GC this year is now over, having lost over four minutes to current race leader, and title contender, Primoz Roglic (Jumb-Visma).

Carapaz's Movistar teammate Mikel Landa was also a faller, and later apologised to Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates for initially blaming him for the crash. Yates also fell, but was able to quickly remount, losing only a handful of seconds to Roglic, and is still second overall, 35 seconds down. Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali is a further four seconds back in third place, having also lost time in the chaos on the run-in, although without having crashed.

Watch highlights of the stage and see Carapaz's well-taken win below.