Giro d'Italia 2022 to climb Etna, Blockhaus, Mortirolo, Menador and the Marmolada

By

Four mountain top finishes set to create a testing 2022 Corsa Rosa



The final mountain stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia ends atop the Marmolada




The stage to Blockhaus




Details of the Blockhaus climb




The stage to Cogne of the 2022 Giro d'Italia




The wine stage of 2022 Giro d'Italia climbs high into the Valtellina




The 2022 Giro d'Italia climbs the Mortirolo via Monno




The Santa Cristina climb is back at the 2022 Giro d'Italia




The stage to Lavarone includes the little-known Salita del Menador




The details of the Salita del Menador




The Marmolada is also known as the Passo Fedaia




The 2022 Giro d'Italia returns with an early mountain finish on Mount Etna



The organisers of the Giro d’Italia have revealed the key mountain stages of the 2022 Corsa Rosa, with four mountain top finishes and ascents such as Mount Etna, Blockhaus, the Mortirolo, Santa Cristina, the little known but steep Menador, the Passo San Pellegrino and Passo Pordoi all to be climbed during the three week race.  

The final mountain stage finishes atop the Marmolada at 2057m, with a final time trial to Verona expected to crown the winner of the 2022 Giro d’Italia. 

Race organiser RCS Sport has presented the 2022 route via a series of announcements. It has already been confirmed that the 2022 Giro will begin in Budapest on May 6, and it will also feature at least two stages in Sicily before reaching the Italian mainland with a flat stage up the Calabrian coast. 

After revealing details of the sprint stages on Monday, RCS Sport outlined the six hilly stages on Tuesday. The so-called Grande Arrivo for the final stage, the full route map and full stage list will be unveiled on Thursday. 

More to follow. 

