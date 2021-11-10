Giro d'Italia 2022 to climb Etna, Blockhaus, Mortirolo, Menador and the Marmolada

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The organisers of the Giro d’Italia have revealed the key mountain stages of the 2022 Corsa Rosa, with four mountain top finishes and ascents such as Mount Etna, Blockhaus, the Mortirolo, Santa Cristina, the little known but steep Menador, the Passo San Pellegrino and Passo Pordoi all to be climbed during the three week race.

The final mountain stage finishes atop the Marmolada at 2057m, with a final time trial to Verona expected to crown the winner of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

Race organiser RCS Sport has presented the 2022 route via a series of announcements. It has already been confirmed that the 2022 Giro will begin in Budapest on May 6, and it will also feature at least two stages in Sicily before reaching the Italian mainland with a flat stage up the Calabrian coast.

After revealing details of the sprint stages on Monday, RCS Sport outlined the six hilly stages on Tuesday. The so-called Grande Arrivo for the final stage, the full route map and full stage list will be unveiled on Thursday.

More to follow.