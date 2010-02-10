Gilmore’s girls to compete in New Zealand

Image 1 of 2 Rochelle Gilmore is on-form for a criterium championship having won three stages and the overall at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 Josie Tomic will join compatriot Rochelle Gilmore at the Lotto Ladies Team in 2010, her first contract with a European team. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Rochelle Gilmore’s Lotto-Bodysol squad will contest the Women’s Tour of New Zealand later this month. Lotto-Bodysol is the only International Cycling Union (UCI) registered squad confirmed for the 2.2 event.

Lotto-Bodysol will bring a predominately Australian roster, with South Africans Lynette Burger and Ashleigh Moolman the only exceptions. The Australians in Gilmore’s team make up just a small portion of the riders set to cross the Tasman to contest the Asia-Pacific’s only UCI ranked women’s race.

With Australia’s Amber Halliday winning last year’s race, event director Jorge Sandoval is again expecting a strong showing from the Australians. “They will arrive race-fit, and with the course a hilly one they will be well prepared for what lies ahead,” he said.

Gilmore will be accompanied by Josephine Tomic, Vicki Whitelaw, and Rachel Neylan on the Lotto-Bodysol squad in New Zealand. The Australian Institute of Sport will also field a strong team that includes Tiffany Cromwell, Kirsty Broun, Shara Gillow, Lauren Kitchen, Amanda Spratt and Carly Light.

The Australian women will face stiff competition from the BikeNZ team which includes former Danish national representative Linda Villumsen and world track champion Alison Shanks.