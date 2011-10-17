Gilbert, Omega Pharma-Lotto and Spain claim WorldTour titles

Winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Philippe Gilbert, Omega Pharma-Lotto and Spain have won the WorldTour titles for 2011. All three were ranked number one in their categories of rider, team and nation in the final rankings released by the International Cycling Union.

Gilbert won the title with his victories in the WorldTour races Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and GP de Québec. Those were only some of his wins this year, as he led the peloton with 18 victories. Gilbert rode this season for Omega Pharma-Lotto, but will join BMC Racing Team in 2012.

He won the ranking with 718 points, ahead of Tour de France winner Cadel Evans with 574 points. They were followed by Alberto Contador, Joaquin Rodriguez, Michele Scarponi, Tony Martin, Samuel Sanchez, Bradley Wiggins, Daniel Martin and Fränk Schleck.

Daniel Martin was the only change in the top ten. The Irishman jumped from 19th place to 9th on the basis of his second place finish in the Giro di Lombardia. Gilbert's successes also carried his team Omega Pharma-Lotto to the top of the team rankings. The Belgian team won by only 40 points over Team Sky. Leopard Trek, HTC-Highroad and BMC Racing Team rounded out the top five.

Garmin-Cervelo moved up to sixth, trading places with Lampre-ISD, which moved down to seventh. Liquigas-Cannondale, Saxo Bank-Sungard and Rabobank complete the top ten.

Spain easily won the nations' ranking, totalling 1427 points. Second was Belgium with 1184 points. Third through ninth place went to Italy, Australia, Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, USA and Luxembourg. The only change in the top ten was Switzerland, which moved up to tenth place on the basis of Oliver Zaugg's win Saturday in the Giro di Lombardia.