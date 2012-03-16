Trending

Gilbert doesn't expect to play a significant role in Milan-San Remo

Recovered from dental problems, Belgian says he could still surprise in the race

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Belgian Champion Philippe Gilbert waves to fans

Belgian Champion Philippe Gilbert waves to fans
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 5

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) isn't in top form this season

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) isn't in top form this season
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Heading into Milan-San Remo last year Philippe Gilbert already had three victories on his way to becoming the dominant rider of the year. Things are different this year, and he is struggling to find his form. He is now recovered from a toothache which stopped him in Tirreno-Adriatico and doesn't feel he will be a force in MIlan-San Remo this year, but doesn't exclude that possibility entirely.

Related Articles

Gilbert plays down Tirreno - Adriatico chances

Debate rages over Gilbert’s readiness for Milan-San Remo

Gilbert, Boasson Hagen and Goss out of Tirreno-Adriatico

Gilbert prepares in Imola ahead of Milan-San Remo