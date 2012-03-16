Gilbert doesn't expect to play a significant role in Milan-San Remo
Recovered from dental problems, Belgian says he could still surprise in the race
Heading into Milan-San Remo last year Philippe Gilbert already had three victories on his way to becoming the dominant rider of the year. Things are different this year, and he is struggling to find his form. He is now recovered from a toothache which stopped him in Tirreno-Adriatico and doesn't feel he will be a force in MIlan-San Remo this year, but doesn't exclude that possibility entirely.
