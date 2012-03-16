Gilbert doesn't expect to play a significant role in Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Belgian Champion Philippe Gilbert waves to fans (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) isn't in top form this season (Image credit: Sirotti)

Heading into Milan-San Remo last year Philippe Gilbert already had three victories on his way to becoming the dominant rider of the year. Things are different this year, and he is struggling to find his form. He is now recovered from a toothache which stopped him in Tirreno-Adriatico and doesn't feel he will be a force in MIlan-San Remo this year, but doesn't exclude that possibility entirely.



