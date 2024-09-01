Giant-slayer Pablo Castrillo hits jackpot again in Vuelta a España on Cuitu Negru

By
published

Kern Pharma racer takes on WorldTour squads to net second summit finish stage victory in four days

Pablo Castrillo riding to stage 15 of La Vuelta 2024
Pablo Castrillo riding to the win on stage 15 of La Vuelta 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last Thursday at the summit finish of La Manzaneda when Kern Pharma's Pablo Castrillo managed to fend off the WorldTour teams to solo to Spain's first victory of the 2024 Vuelta a España, the 23-year-old Grand Tour debutant's ability to tear up the script and see off the giants of the sport could hardly fail to impress.

But - as it turned out - the increasingly rare magic of one of the lower budget teams defeating the top WorldTour squads in a Grand Tour didn't end at Manzaneda for Castrillo and Kern Pharma.

