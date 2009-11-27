Gianetti's son, Noè, joins Footon-Servetto

Fuji-Servetto riders at the 2009 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Noè Gianetti will turn professional next year with father Mauro's team, Footon-Servetto. The top-level, Spanish ProTour team announced today that it signed Gianetti, 20.

"A rider among Switzerland's best future prospects," said the team in a press release. He raced the last two years as an Under 23 rider, "showing some momentss of quality after a brilliant period as a junior cyclist."

The team will meet in Spain next week for its first training camp for the 2010 season.

The team announced on October 20 that Footon would replace Fuji as its title sponsor. Mauro Gianetti started the team in 2004 as Saunier Duval, but he had to find a new sponsor after the doping positives of Riccardo Riccò and Leonardo Piepoli at the 2007 Tour de France.

Mauro Gianetti raced as a professional from 1986 to 2002. In 1995, he won the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liege.

